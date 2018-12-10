Since December 8, the Bitcoin price has increased from $3,210 to $3,588, by just about 12 percent against the U.S. dollar. In the same time frame, the cryptocurrency market added $11 billion to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Recovers 12% in 72 Hours While Traders Remain Cautious in Short-Term - December 10, 2018
- Bitcoin Daily: Venezuelan Petro Oil Sales To Begin In 2019; Retail Investors Flee Bitcoin’s Fluctuations - December 9, 2018
- How low will Bitcoin now go? The history of price bubbles provides some clues - December 9, 2018