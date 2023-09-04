Bitcoin price tested the $25,350 zone and is currently recovering. BTC must clear the $26,200 resistance to start a decent increase in the near term. Bitcoin is attempting a recovery wave from the $25 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If BTC Fails To Surpass 100 SMA - September 3, 2023
- JPMorgan analysts predict SEC will approve multiple spot bitcoin ETFs following Grayscale’s legal victory - September 3, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF hopes doomed amidst latest rejections drama - September 3, 2023