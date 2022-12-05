Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing notable resilience at the $17,000 level, and according to data from Glassnode, a number of metrics that track the pace of selling and the on-chain behavior of investors are beginning to show a reduction in the factors that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price recovery possible after record realized losses and leverage flush out create a healthier market - December 5, 2022
- Crypto Market Analysis: Consumer Savings Rate Suggests Continued Calm in Bitcoin Prices - December 5, 2022
- Africa Bitcoin Conference kicks off as FTX collapse shakes confidence in crypto - December 5, 2022