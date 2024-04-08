Bitcoin price has been consolidating in the past few weeks before halving 2024 after reaching a new all-time high of around $74K.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ripple CEO Issues Shock $5 Trillion U.S. Crypto Price Prediction Amid Bitcoin Halving Pump That’s Boosted Ethereum, XRP, Solana And Dogecoin - April 8, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Regains $71K Less than Two Weeks to BTC Halving 2024 - April 8, 2024
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says Crypto Market Cap To Double By Year End To Top $5T On Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Halving - April 8, 2024