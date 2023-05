Nice bounce from $BTC so far, exactly as explained in Monday’s blog post. This is your range for now. Get above $28,250 and we likely see a liquidity grab toward $29k and $30k. But if $27,500 fails, expect the CME gap to fill. #Bitcoin https://t.co/kFabrgykZH pic.twitter.com/U5BnJgzvzm

