Bitcoin (BTC) ticked above $22,000 after the Feb. 14 Wall Street open as crucial United States inflation data delivered “mixed” results. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price returns to $22K despite ‘least volatile’ US CPI reaction - February 14, 2023
- Bitcoin Outlook After CPI Data; Paxos Disagrees With SEC That BUSD Is a Security - February 14, 2023
- Can Bitcoin Really Reach a $1 Million Price Tag? Here’s Why Cathie Wood Thinks So. - February 14, 2023