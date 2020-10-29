A surging appetite for bitcoin since the end of September has seen the price of the cryptocurrency soar to levels last seen in January 2018, with JP Morgan even suggesting it could challenge gold.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price rises to highest level for nearly three years - October 29, 2020
- Microstrategy CEO Personally Owns $240 Million in Bitcoin — Company BTC Profit Outshines Other Earnings - October 29, 2020
- DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability and OFAC Compliance - October 29, 2020