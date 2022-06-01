Bitcoin price risks $29K ‘nosedive’ as Wall Street opens with fresh losses
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-01
Bitcoin (BTC) lost bullish momentum at the June 1 Wall Street open as United States equities faced another day of retracement. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Data from …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)