The price of Bitcoin is at risk of falling below $10,000 if a crucial support level fails to hold. As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) couldn’t break through the resistance level of $12,000, a retracement …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Risks Dropping Below $10,000 if This Support Level Fails - August 22, 2020
- Bitcoin: Why It’s A Must-Have Asset For Risk-Averse Investors Right Now - August 22, 2020
- ‘Warren Buffett’ Index Predicts Stocks Crash — How Will Bitcoin React? - August 22, 2020