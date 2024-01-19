A positive start to 2024 has seen bitcoin pass through a market pattern known as a “golden cross” for the first ever time. The trading term refers to when the cryptocurrency’s 50-day moving average crosses its 200-day moving average (see chart below), which is used by some analysts as an indicator that the market is entering a bullish phase.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price sees first ever ‘golden cross’ as investors eye landmark event - January 18, 2024
- Jamie Dimon slams bitcoin as a ‘pet rock’ that does nothing and vows he’s done talking about the cryptocurrency - January 18, 2024
- BitGo CEO outlines bitcoin price trajectory: ‘the stability gets better’ - January 18, 2024