Argentina is in crisis—and while its economy languishes, Bitcoin is having itself a moment. Late Sunday night, Argentine President Mauricio Macri suffered an unexpected defeat in a primary …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin nearing technical support level - August 13, 2019
- Bitcoin price sees largest spike ever in Argentina following market crash - August 13, 2019
- US delays Bitcoin ETF decision - August 13, 2019