The price of bitcoin’s recent rise above $12,000 was stopped short a few hours into its rally, with prices sliding by more than $1,000 over the course of the U.S. trading session that followed. …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Sees Steep Drop After Rejection Above $12K - August 6, 2019
- Is This The Real Reason Bitcoin Suddenly Soared? - August 6, 2019
- Cryptocurrency in Focus: Bitcoin - August 6, 2019