Bitcoin is currently trading at just above $23,000, having dipped slightly from the eight-month highs of $25,000 last week. It is a significant price increase from last November, when BTC hit two-year lows of below $16,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price set for second month-on-month rise for first time since record-breaking 2021 - February 27, 2023
- What are Bitcoin NFTs? - February 27, 2023
- Thoughts on SA’s greylisting and Bitcoin projections - February 27, 2023