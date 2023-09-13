Bitcoin price struggled again near the $26,500 resistance. BTC is forming a double-top pattern and could revisit the $25,000 support zone. Bitcoin recovered above $26,000 but struggled to clear …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Signals Another Bearish Formation and Could Revisit $25K - September 12, 2023
- A Bitcoin May Be Flung Your Way If You Win CoinSpot’s Aus-Wide Massive Scavenger Hunt - September 12, 2023
- How Bitcoin is boosting financial inclusion & empowering the unbanked - September 12, 2023