USDC immediately began to slide from its U.S. dollar peg, and at the time of writing was redeemable for only $0.91, while at one point making Bitcoin worth more than $26,000 in USDC terms on major …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price spikes to ‘$26K’ in USDC terms — How high can the BTC short squeeze go? - March 11, 2023
- Can Bitcoin accumulation by sharks and whales catalyse BTC price recovery? - March 11, 2023
- More than $70 billion wiped off crypto market in 24 hours as bitcoin drops below $20,000 - March 11, 2023