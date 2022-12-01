The seeming stabilization in bitcoin’s value is likely to be an “artificially induced last gasp” before the cryptocurrency’s path onto “the road …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Watch CNBC’s full interview with Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz on FTX, bitcoin - December 1, 2022
- FTX’s celebrity endorsements were a big red flag, says the family that put all its money into bitcoin - December 1, 2022
- Bitcoin price stabilizing is likely an ‘artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance’, ECB says - December 1, 2022