Bitcoin price has historically gone parabolic less than a year after its halving year, which makes the next few years more interesting for the top coin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Stagnant in Recent Weeks, but Historical Patterns Suggest Potential Bullish Run Ahead - August 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Despite BTC Resilience, XRP20 Coin Might be Next Big Thing - August 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as Core Inflation Data is Announced – Can BTC Blast Past $30,000? - August 10, 2023