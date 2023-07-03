The Bitcoin price has encountered a period of stagnation, hovering at $30K as ETF applicants resubmit applications in Asian market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Stagnates at $30K as ETF Applicants Resubmit Applications in Asian Market - July 3, 2023
- Bitcoin crosses $31,000, and Galaxy Digital’s CIO shares crypto outlook for Q3: CNBC Crypto World - July 3, 2023
- Coinbase, Microstrategy Shares Rally After Cboe Refiles Bitcoin ETF Applications - July 3, 2023