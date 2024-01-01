Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $41,500 zone. BTC is rising and might gain bullish momentum above the $43,200 resistance zone. Bitcoin is attempting a fresh increase above the $42,500 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Starts 2024 In A Range, Can The Bulls Take Over? - December 31, 2023
- These are the boldest bitcoin predictions for 2024 — one calls for a 1,000% rally to $500,000 - December 31, 2023
- Contractor loses RM146k to Bitcoin scam - December 31, 2023