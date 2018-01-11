Despite the two-way action on the price of bitcoin over the last 24 hours, the bears still appear to have the upper hand. CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) fell to $13,455 yesterday before rising back above $14,900. At that point, it appeared bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin IRA: Four Warnings For Consumers - January 11, 2018
- What Is ADA Worth? How Cardano Futures Compare To Bitcoin Futures - January 11, 2018
- Bitcoin Price Stays Heavy Amid Korean Regulatory Reports - January 11, 2018