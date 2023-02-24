Bitcoin (BTC) stayed lower at the Feb. 24 Wall Street open as United States macroeconomic data showed inflation biting back. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Data from …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price stays under $24K as PCE data helps US dollar to near 7-week highs - February 24, 2023
- Bitcoin price stays $24K as PCE data helps US dollar near 7-week highs - February 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Falls Back Towards Week’s Low on Inflation Worry - February 24, 2023