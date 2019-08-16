Data from Coin360 spelled out another day of uninspiring performance for Bitcoin traders Friday, with BTC/USD failing to find support at five figures. This week produced multiple $10,000 crossings …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Straddles $10K as Consensus for New 2019 High Remains - August 16, 2019
- Pay Attention to These 7 Bitcoin Scams in 2019 - August 16, 2019
- Bitcoin Macro Economics: Separating Myth From Reality - August 16, 2019