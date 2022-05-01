The crypto economy shrunk nearly 9% over the past week, as cryptocurrencies bleed. Analysts fear further decline in Bitcoin price as the asset struggles to recover from the crypto bloodbath. Investors …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Elon Musk Mocks Legendary Investor Warren Buffett’s Attack On Bitcoin As The Price Slides—And Signals Further Dogecoin Support - May 1, 2022
- Bitcoin price struggles as crypto tracks US stocks and analysts fear “aggressive” fed rate hike - May 1, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today April 30: BTC Revisits the $37.5K Low - May 1, 2022