The latest bitcoin price, ethereum and crypto rally comes after it was revealed the billionaire founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel, made a $200 million bet on bitcoin and ethereum ( while a surprise …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Suddenly Surges To Fresh 2024 High After PayPal Billionaire’s Huge Secret Bitcoin And Ethereum Bet Revealed - February 14, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Drops and Then Climbs to Over $50K on Hotter than Expected US CPI Data - February 14, 2024
- Good news for Coinbase? Bitcoin ETF activity has been ‘additive’ to crypto demand, says Robinhood CFO - February 14, 2024