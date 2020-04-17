After notching a two week low at $6,468, Bitcoin bulls have returned to launch an attack on the $7,200 resistance. #BTC #Bitcoin price surged 10% as bulls aim to break through the $7.2K resistance in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Surges 10% to Key Resistance Level as Bulls Target $7,400 - April 16, 2020
- Open Interest in CME Bitcoin Futures Rises 70% as Institutions Return to Market - April 16, 2020
- Fed Stimulus Likely To Send Bitcoin Much Higher - April 16, 2020