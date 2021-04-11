On talk of reduced supply, Bitcoin (BTC) nearly hit a new high Saturday, surging over $60,000 for the first time in almost a month. The price of the cryptocurrency reached $60,588.47, short of its all …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $60,000, Cryptocurrency Hits First High In Nearly A Month
On talk of reduced supply, Bitcoin (BTC) nearly hit a new high Saturday, surging over $60,000 for the first time in almost a month. The price of the cryptocurrency reached $60,588.47, short of its all …