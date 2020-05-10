Bitcoin price tanks by 15% in 10 minutes causing $226M of liquidations on BitMEX
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-05-10
Bitcoin fell from $9,500 to $8,100 on Saturday, posting a 14.6% loss in just 10 short minutes. The price has since recovered covered slightly to nearly $8,800. Source: Tradingview Following the sudden …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)