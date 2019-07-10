Max Keiser is well-known for his bullish, and sometimes outrageous, bitcoin price predictions. It was only a few days ago that the self-described “tweet poet” endorsed John McAfee’s $1 million …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Targets $100,000 in ‘No Sweat’ Rally: Max Keiser - July 9, 2019
- Bitcoin Is the ‘Single Best’ Financial Hedge: Warren Buffett ‘Disciple’ - July 9, 2019
- Why bitcoin could ‘eclipse $100,000’ by the end of 2021 - July 9, 2019