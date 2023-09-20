Bitcoin, he predicted, would benefit. “No rate hike from the FED. My best guess: we’re done with the hiking policy,” part of an X post read. “Bitcoin is likely to start trending up from here (yes, a fakeout usually happens at the news).”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Meta launches metaverse game, Bitcoin Ordinals creator proposes numbering change: Nifty Newsletter - September 20, 2023
- Bitcoin price tests $27K support as Fed holds interest rates at FOMC - September 20, 2023
- With Bitcoin’s Price Rallying, Bitcoin BSC Surpasses $3.4m and Might Reach Its Soft Cap Target Within the Next 24 Hours - September 20, 2023