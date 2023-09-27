Bitcoin ( BTC) broke higher into the Sep. 27 Wall Street open as one analyst predicted a return to $30,000 in October. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC price action as …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price to $30K in October, says analyst as BTC price climbs 2% - September 27, 2023
- SEC Delays Approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs Even As Lawmakers Pile On Pressure for Green Light ”Immediately” - September 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Stays Steady. Why the Calm May Not Last. - September 27, 2023