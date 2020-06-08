Bitcoin Price To Hit $150,000; Ethereum At $9,000 In Next Bull Run, Blockfyre Founder Predicts
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-06-08
For BlockFyre founder Simon Dedic, the next bull run will return with Bitcoin leading the charge. However, only a handful of altcoins will join the crypto rally.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)