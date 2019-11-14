Venture capitalist Tim Draper is known for being bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), and he predicts it to hit $250,000 by 2023. He even sees the value of the king of cryptos’ to be in the millions. Speaking …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price To Hit $250,000 By 2023 With Lightning Network, Draper Says - November 14, 2019
- Travel Company Allows Customers to Book Flights With Bitcoin - November 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Miner Maker Canaan Sets $100 Million Target for US IPO - November 13, 2019