The recent upsurge of Bitcoin has increased its network to transactions value ratio (NVT) as it tries to break $14,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blockchain Bites: Bitcoin Miners’ Slim Margins, ConsenSys’ Latest CBDC Pilot, a16z’s Power Hire - October 29, 2020
- Bitcoin Price To Surge Further As NVT Valuation Hits All-Time High, Statistician Says - October 29, 2020
- Report: 55% of US Investors Show Interest in Bitcoin Investment, Covid-19 Catalyst to Changing Preferences - October 28, 2020