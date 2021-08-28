Bitcoin Price Today Bounces Back to $49,000; Ether Nears $3,250. Top Crypto Rates

All cryptocurrency opened in green on Saturday, Bitcoin was trading at $48,878.12 up 3.38 per cent at 0818 hours IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com. However, after hitting an all-time high of $65,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- After break, third largest bitcoin whale buys $24M worth of BTC - August 28, 2021
- Salvadorans protest over country’s plans to use Bitcoin - August 28, 2021
- How A $1 Million Bitcoin Price Will Drive The Billionaire Flippening - August 28, 2021