Bitcoin’s all-time high was on March 14, 2024, trading at $73,835.57 per bitcoin. The lowest intraday price that the crypto traded in the past year was $24,780.17 on June 15, 2023. The original crypto is up by 106.09% year over year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is down 0.76% - April 17, 2024
- Gold Is Rallying, Even as Retail Investors Shun It for Bitcoin - April 17, 2024
- Bitcoin’s Halving Is Coming. Miners Are Looking for New Ways to Make Money. - April 17, 2024