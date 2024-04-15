Bitcoin’s all-time high was on March 14, 2024, trading at $73,835.57 per bitcoin. The lowest intraday price that the crypto traded in the past year was $24,780.17 on June 15, 2023. The original crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Six-figure bitcoin price record in play after flash crash, analyst says - April 15, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is trading at $65,930.87 - April 15, 2024
- Bitcoin eats up fresh bid liquidity as BTC price fights for $65K - April 15, 2024