Bitcoin’s all-time intraday high was on March 14, 2024, trading at $73,835.57 per bitcoin. The lowest intraday price that the crypto traded in the past year was $24,780.17 on June 15, 2023. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is poised to climb above $80,000 as investors pile into ETFs, Binance CEO says - March 18, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is trading at over $68,000 - March 18, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) Up 200% But This Crypto Is Up 658% - March 18, 2024