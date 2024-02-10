Bitcoin is on the rise again. The digital token recently traded at about $46,800, according to CoinDesk. That put it broadly in line with a recent end-of-day peak of $46,798.62, registered on Jan. 8, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Tops $47,000, Tests January Highs - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin set to gain 11% this week after crossing $48K for the first time since ETF rally - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin Developer Mailing List Migrates To Google Groups - February 9, 2024