Bitcoin Price Tops $9,000 in Historic First

The price of a bitcoin has continued to rise overnight, passing $9,000 for the first time this morning. Since setting new highs yesterday, prices climbed more or less steadily until finally passing $9,000 at 06:40 UTC today. The new record of $9,043.21 was …
