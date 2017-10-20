Bitcoin Price Touches $6,000 at New All-Time High

The price of Bitcoin hit a new all-time high Friday, briefly breaking $6,000 for the first time on at least one cryptocurrency exchange. Bitcoin rose more than 5% Friday, trading as high as $6,043 on the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitfinex, where investors …
