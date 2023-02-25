Bitcoin threatened to ditch $23,000 as support on Feb. 25 as an ongoing price correction strengthened into the weekend. BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price tumbles to 10-day lows as ‘Notorious B.I.D.’ keeps support at $22.5K - February 25, 2023
- This New Crypto Hype Could Be A ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Opportunity As The Price Of Bitcoin And Ethereum Slide - February 25, 2023
- The Three Generations Theory: How Bitcoin Reaches Mass Adoption In 60 Years - February 25, 2023