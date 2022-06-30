Leader in cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, blockchain, DeFi, digital finance and Web 3.0 news with analysis, video and live price updates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin sinks to $19,000, SEC rejects spot ETF, and FTX nears deal to buy BlockFi: CNBC Crypto World - June 30, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Under Pressure, Genesis Exposure to 3AC, Caitlin Long on Crypto Industry Blowups - June 30, 2022
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trades 35% Lower Than BTC Price After ETF Denial - June 30, 2022