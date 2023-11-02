On Thursday, bitcoin reached above $35,000 for the first time since May 2022, taking its overall market cap above $700 billion. The gains have been buoyed by renewed institutional interest, as well as hopes that an upcoming “halving” event will spark another record-breaking bull run.
