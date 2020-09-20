Bitcoin options expire next Friday, meaning BTC could be on the verge of a trend defining move. The open interest on Bitcoin (BTC) options is just 5% short of their all-time high, but nearly half of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price volatility expected as 47% of BTC options expire next Friday - September 19, 2020
- Coronavirus Is Shaping Up To Be Very Bad For Banks—But Great For Bitcoin - September 19, 2020
- Bitcoin King Revealed By Franck Muller Encrypto - September 19, 2020