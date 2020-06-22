Bitcoin Price Will Hit $400,000 When USD Collapses, Analyst Predicts
2020-06-21
Bitcoin investor and Keiser Report host Max Keiser increased his Bitcoin price prediction from $100k to $400k, explaining that the increase in value will coincide with the U.S. dollar collapse.
