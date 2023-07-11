Adding to supply pressure is an upcoming “halving” in 2024, a preprogrammed event that will reduce the supply of Bitcoin rewards available to miners from about 900 per day to about 450. Occurring every four years, it keeps Bitcoin below its limit of 21 million tokens.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price will jump over R2 million by end of 2024 — Banking giant - July 11, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid Uptick In BTC Wallets To All-Time High: Analyst Says This Is How Long It Will Take For King Crypto’s ‘Big Move’ - July 10, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Individual Wallets Holding 1 Bitcoin Hit All-Time High as BTC Maintains $30K - July 10, 2023