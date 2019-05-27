In his May 26 blog post, Godbold observed that the bitcoin price has soared more than 120% between January’s low of $3,400 to its current value of $8,500. However, Godbold attributes that to a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Will Nosedive After Dead Cat Bounce: Crypto Blogger - May 26, 2019
- How to buy Bitcoin in Canada - May 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Hits New 2019 High Above $8,900 - May 26, 2019