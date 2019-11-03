Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, says that timing Bitcoin price is the most difficult part but $16,000 will happen “soon-ish.” Bitcoin will reach a price of $16,000 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Dips Below $9,200 After Rejection by $9,500 Resistance - November 3, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Will See $16,000 ‘Soon-Ish,’ Predicts Binance CEO CZ - November 3, 2019
- Trial Back on After Craig Wright Fails to Pay Kleiman Bitcoin Settlement - November 3, 2019