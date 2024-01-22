The Bitcoin price is likely to continue to face selling pressure as per the Pi indicator all the way correcting to $37,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price struggles to sustain above $41,000 as whales strategically position for next BTC move - January 22, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Won’t See Any Move Until Complete Liquidation of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust - January 22, 2024
- Forget Bitcoin, here are 5 Altcoins primed for big gains this year - January 22, 2024