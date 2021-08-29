Bitcoin price yearning for a firm break above $50,000 amid looming options expiry

Bitcoin price consolidates before the next push higher above $50,000. BTC price wavers in a rising wedge, downside capped by key $47,300 level. Large BTC options expiry looms amid bullish RSI, …
